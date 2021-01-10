NEXT Reaches One Day Volume of $84,206.00 (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, NEXT has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. NEXT has a market cap of $15.08 million and $84,206.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000940 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.65 or 0.00441041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 212.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000177 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

