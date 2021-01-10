Niobium Coin Market Capitalization Tops $261,053.28 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $261,053.28 and $10.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00043377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00038887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,526.01 or 0.04027050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.37 or 0.00328200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00013469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014581 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin (NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

