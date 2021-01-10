Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Trading Down 1.4%

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 95,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 100,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSRXF. BMO Capital Markets raised Nomad Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.