NULS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20.32 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000715 BTC on exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $28.44 million and approximately $20.32 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NULS has traded 30% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00023517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00108520 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.20 or 0.00628984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00232030 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00054834 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012551 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

