nYFI (N0031) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, nYFI has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. nYFI has a total market capitalization of $599,674.28 and $141,693.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nYFI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00024119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00110659 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.54 or 0.00644945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00061377 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00234837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00060260 BTC.

nYFI Token Profile

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org

nYFI Token Trading

nYFI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

