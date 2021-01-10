Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives $64.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSH. BTIG Research began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Oak Street Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist upped their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,796,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 444,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $20,458,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,501,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,068,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock valued at $67,815,500. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Newlight Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,682,910,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,466,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,825,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,691,000. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,064,000.

NYSE:OSH traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.93. 260,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,079. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.52.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.