Ocean Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $189.15 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $189.15 million and approximately $42.88 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Bilaxy. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00023637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00109751 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.63 or 0.00600448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00227225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00054496 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012535 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol’s genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.