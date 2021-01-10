OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.51

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:OHRP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and traded as high as $7.85. OHR Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 438,024 shares changing hands.

The stock has a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03.

About OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP)

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a development stage pharmaceutical company. The company intends to merge with NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc that focuses on advancing NeuBase's peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology platform for the development of therapies to address severe and currently untreatable diseases caused by genetic mutations.

