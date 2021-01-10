P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PTSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of PTSI stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $289.57 million, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.40. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $58.62.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.20 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. On average, research analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 128.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

