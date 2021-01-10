Pakcoin (PAK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $72.00

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last week, Pakcoin has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Pakcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Pakcoin has a total market cap of $794,816.67 and $72.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pakcoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 70.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 481.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pakcoin

PAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io

Buying and Selling Pakcoin

Pakcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pakcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pakcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.