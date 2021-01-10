Pan African Resources PLC (PAF.L) (LON:PAF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.39

Pan African Resources PLC (PAF.L) (LON:PAF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.39 and traded as high as $26.30. Pan African Resources PLC (PAF.L) shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 2,478,976 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £476.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 22.39.

About Pan African Resources PLC (PAF.L) (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

