Paparazzi (PAZZI) Hits Market Cap of $78,493.41

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded up 42.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Paparazzi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Paparazzi has a market cap of $78,493.41 and $509,966.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Paparazzi has traded up 134.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00024119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00110659 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.54 or 0.00644945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00061377 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00234837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00060260 BTC.

Paparazzi Token Profile

Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 tokens. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

Paparazzi Token Trading

Paparazzi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

