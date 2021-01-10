Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.06 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $12.78 million and $3.06 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token token can now be purchased for about $9.92 or 0.00026061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00110743 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.35 or 0.00639339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00065826 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00235006 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,297.08 or 0.90108219 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 tokens. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.