Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,970,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,717,000 after buying an additional 7,703,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,152,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,930,000 after buying an additional 1,913,153 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,917,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after buying an additional 2,060,761 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,245,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after buying an additional 59,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,399,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after buying an additional 734,700 shares in the last quarter.

PTEN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,345. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.76. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $207.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

