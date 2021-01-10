Paytomat Price Tops $0.0004 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Paytomat has a total market cap of $60,332.75 and $763.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paytomat token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, ABCC and Chaince. During the last week, Paytomat has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00023606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00109625 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.94 or 0.00600532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00226969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00054276 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012485 BTC.

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 tokens. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat

Paytomat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, BigONE and Chaince. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

