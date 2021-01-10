Peony (PNY) Price Reaches $0.0121 on Major Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. Peony has a total market cap of $74,962.42 and approximately $4,284.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00015481 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000097 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 188.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,190,837 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

