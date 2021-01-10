pEOS (PEOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $321,029.28

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. One pEOS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network and Chaince. pEOS has a market capitalization of $321,029.28 and $2,899.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, pEOS has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00109017 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.54 or 0.00646396 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00065052 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00229808 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,628.35 or 0.88986951 BTC.

pEOS Token Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one

Buying and Selling pEOS

pEOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Chaince and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

