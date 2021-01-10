Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) (EPA:UG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) (EPA:UG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €21.51 ($25.31).

UG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA:UG traded down €0.49 ($0.58) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €22.08 ($25.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,790,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. Peugeot S.A. has a 1 year low of €16.45 ($19.35) and a 1 year high of €21.01 ($24.72). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.78.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.