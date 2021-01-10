PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.51

PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and traded as high as $23.50. PFB Co. (PFB.TO) shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 6,923 shares trading hands.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their target price on PFB Co. (PFB.TO) from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$152.93 million and a PE ratio of 10.14.

PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$41.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PFB Co. will post 2.4399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFB Co. (PFB.TO) Company Profile

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

