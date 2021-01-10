Pillar (PLR) Trading 49.3% Higher This Week

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $14,219.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pillar has traded up 49.3% against the US dollar. One Pillar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00043159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,743.46 or 0.04372517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.90 or 0.00310731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00033701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013292 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.