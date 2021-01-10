PIXEL Trading 6.2% Higher This Week (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $531,047.22 and approximately $2.37 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,644.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.85 or 0.01500464 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00044424 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00159318 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001821 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 67.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PIXEL Token Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

