Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Pixelworks from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.23.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

