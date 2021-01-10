PlayGame Price Tops $0.0000 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. PlayGame has a total market cap of $46,002.52 and approximately $702.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. One PlayGame token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00024144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00110332 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.29 or 0.00658024 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00065648 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00232348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00060475 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.