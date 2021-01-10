Polkadot Hits Market Cap of $8.60 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion and $1.52 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for about $9.45 or 0.00023712 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00109053 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.66 or 0.00648717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.66 or 0.00232378 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00055440 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012799 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s total supply is 1,032,467,828 coins and its circulating supply is 909,108,611 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network

Buying and Selling Polkadot

Polkadot can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.