Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

POAHY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 812,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,161. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $7.77.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

