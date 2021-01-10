Post (NYSE:POST) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Post (NYSE:POST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Post presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.45.

POST stock opened at $100.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Post has a twelve month low of $68.97 and a twelve month high of $112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.97.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Post will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Post by 5.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Post by 3.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Post in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Post in the second quarter worth about $1,622,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Post in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

