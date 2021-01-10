Potash America (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Potash America shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 412,400 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About Potash America (OTCMKTS:PTAM)

Potash America, Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets in Canada. It intends to acquire and develop potash, montmorillonite, bentonite, and gypsum assets into agri-products. The company was formerly known as Adtomize Inc and changed its name to Potash America, Inc in March 2011.

