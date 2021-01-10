Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TARA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Protara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of TARA stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. Protara Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $67.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.76). As a group, analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 89.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

