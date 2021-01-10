qiibee Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,261.00 (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One qiibee token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper. Over the last seven days, qiibee has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. qiibee has a market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $3,261.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00023783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00109215 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.37 or 0.00634771 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00234031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00055097 BTC.

About qiibee

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,090,253 tokens. qiibee’s official message board is blog.qiibee.com . qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

