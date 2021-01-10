QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.79 Million

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $1.79 million and $35,647.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00023850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00109131 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.48 or 0.00637568 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00233123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00055337 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,795,431 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.