Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives $59.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after buying an additional 116,643 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,186,000 after buying an additional 47,646 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 201,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PWR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.98. 809,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,129. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.18. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

