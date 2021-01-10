RAMP (RAMP) Trading Up 304.6% Over Last Week

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, RAMP has traded up 304.6% against the dollar. One RAMP token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $18.52 million and approximately $13.64 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00024023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00110444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $238.36 or 0.00629200 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00059895 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00236086 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013491 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,177,012 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

RAMP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

