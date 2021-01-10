Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Hits $0.0002

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $35,236.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00023619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00108729 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.81 or 0.00625293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00232901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00054920 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012641 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,837,665,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

