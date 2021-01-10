Reviewing Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) and 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) and 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.2% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of 10x Genomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of 10x Genomics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mettler-Toledo International and 10x Genomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mettler-Toledo International 4 7 1 0 1.75 10x Genomics 0 1 7 0 2.88

Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus price target of $823.08, indicating a potential downside of 33.46%. 10x Genomics has a consensus price target of $134.90, indicating a potential downside of 15.35%. Given 10x Genomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 10x Genomics is more favorable than Mettler-Toledo International.

Profitability

This table compares Mettler-Toledo International and 10x Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mettler-Toledo International 19.36% 144.89% 21.11% 10x Genomics -31.06% -19.18% -13.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mettler-Toledo International and 10x Genomics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mettler-Toledo International $3.01 billion 9.78 $561.11 million $22.77 54.33 10x Genomics $245.89 million 65.05 -$31.25 million ($0.80) -199.21

Mettler-Toledo International has higher revenue and earnings than 10x Genomics. 10x Genomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mettler-Toledo International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International beats 10x Genomics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications. Its laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a PC-based laboratory software platform. The company's industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, and product inspection systems. Its retail weighing solutions consist of networked scales and software, and stand-alone scales for handling fresh goods, such as meats, vegetables, fruits, and cheeses. The company serves the life science industry, and independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; food retailers; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products. The company's single cell solution runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics, including the physical organization of DNA; single cell CNV for measuring cellular heterogeneity through DNA changes, such as copy number variation; and visium spatial gene expression solution that measures the spatial gene expression patterns across a tissue sample. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10X Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

