Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Reaches $0.15

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $1.15 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00108453 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.31 or 0.00617060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00235982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00054127 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Royale Finance Token Trading

Royale Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

