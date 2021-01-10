Ruff (RUFF) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $851,301.00

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded up 38.4% against the US dollar. One Ruff token can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Ruff has a market capitalization of $7.97 million and approximately $851,301.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00037033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.00332498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,544.19 or 0.04021407 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014577 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff (RUFF) is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

