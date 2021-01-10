Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RYI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $831.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.07 million. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Ryerson will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter worth about $69,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 114.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 2,220.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,812,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after buying an additional 37,191 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

