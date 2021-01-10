Semux (SEM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,576.00

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, Semux has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $197,108.51 and $8,576.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001042 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002133 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Semux Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.