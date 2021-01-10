Sentinel Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $11.61 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, DDEX and GDAC. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $11.61 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00016975 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008354 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003628 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,512,615 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BitForex, Bittrex, DDEX, GDAC, IDEX, Bibox, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.