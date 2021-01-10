SoMee.Social (ONG) Achieves Market Cap of $661,090.85

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, SoMee.Social has traded 56.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SoMee.Social has a total market cap of $661,090.85 and $31,039.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SoMee.Social token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00023783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00109215 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.37 or 0.00634771 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00234031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00055097 BTC.

About SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social’s genesis date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,811,870 tokens. SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social . The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoMee.Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SoMee.Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

