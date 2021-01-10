Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Brokerages expect that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will report $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE SON traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.44. 534,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $62.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average of $54.60.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SON. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 18.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

