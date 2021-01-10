Spartan Protocol Price Tops $0.27 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $16.01 million and $3.54 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 80.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00023732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00109835 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.64 or 0.00599433 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00225923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00054923 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012626 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 59,413,140 tokens. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spartan Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spartan Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

