Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.47

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and traded as low as $27.90. Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) shares last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 68,419 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.70.

The company has a market cap of C$2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.46.

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$761.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$700.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Spin Master Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

