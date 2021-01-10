Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ SBLK traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.22 and a beta of 1.06. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $11.61.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,381,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after buying an additional 277,198 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 172,387 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 48,867 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

