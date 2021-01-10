Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNDL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.25.

SNDL stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Sundial Growers has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $482.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 362.49% and a negative return on equity of 179.71%. The business had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sundial Growers stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Sundial Growers worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

