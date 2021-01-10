Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SURF. Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Surface Oncology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.19.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Surface Oncology stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Surface Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $30,770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert W. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,707,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,840,780 in the last 90 days. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 40.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Surface Oncology during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Surface Oncology during the third quarter worth about $12,448,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.