The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut The Clorox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $220.53.

The Clorox stock opened at $197.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $151.72 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $298,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,417.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in The Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

