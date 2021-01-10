The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.65.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average is $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.