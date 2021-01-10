Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

TRI opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $89.55.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

