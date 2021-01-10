Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.80 Million

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will report $17.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $27.58 million. Translate Bio reported sales of $3.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 357.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year sales of $105.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.50 million to $115.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $86.83 million, with estimates ranging from $43.40 million to $138.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.97 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.90% and a negative net margin of 393.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on TBIO. TheStreet lowered Translate Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Translate Bio in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.32. Translate Bio has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.