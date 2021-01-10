Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will report $17.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $27.58 million. Translate Bio reported sales of $3.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 357.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year sales of $105.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.50 million to $115.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $86.83 million, with estimates ranging from $43.40 million to $138.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.97 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.90% and a negative net margin of 393.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on TBIO. TheStreet lowered Translate Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Translate Bio in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.32. Translate Bio has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

